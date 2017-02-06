Court dismissed protective order against Ft. Campbell soldier's accused killer

A Fort Campbell soldier who was killed Thursday had filed an order of protection against her husband, but a Montgomery County judge dismissed it.

Channel 4 obtained court documents that show U.S. Army Spc. Priscilla East had accused her estranged husband Jeremy Demar of making threats against her life.

It came to an end last week when police said Demar shot and killed East and Army Spc. Christopher Hoch in Oak Grove. Both were stationed at Fort Campbell.

A protective order filed in Montgomery County in August lists incidents she said date back to November 2015. East wrote Demar "threatened that if he ever found out I was cheating he would take me out and put a bullet in my head" in February 2016. In May 2016, East said Demar "proceeded to choke me to unconsciousness" after an argument. East said "I feel like my life is in danger."

East also filed for divorce in August 2016, citing violent behavior. They have a 2-year-old son together.

A judge granted a temporary protective order and heard the case in September.

"The judge is strictly looking at, is there sufficient evidence to sustain the petition that they filed," said Kevin Fowler, the managing attorney at Legal Aid Society in Clarksville.

The court dismissed the order in October, and no reason why was stated on the document. Fowler said even when protective orders are in place, seeing how well it works is a challenge.

"The effectiveness of the protective order is something that unfortunately isn't measured properly because we don't know the number of times that it works," Fowler said.

Fowler said the order's threat of jail time for an alleged abuser can be valuable to a victim. The reason why an order of protection exists is also to show a degree of severity to domestic violence crime.

"Often times you'll hear people say a piece of paper won't protect them. But I would look at the importance of why they passed the law," Fowler said. "The state legislature said the purpose was that people haven't taken domestic violence as seriously as other types of violence in our society. So [the state created] a law so that law enforcement, society, culture, and the abuser takes seriously any kind of threats."

Before Thursday's shooting, Clarksville police told Channel 4 they didn't have any pending domestic violence charges against Demar. Police said the last domestic violence related call they received about Demar was in November.

A Montgomery County court clerk told Channel 4 an order of protection can be dismissed if someone does not show up for court or if the victim wants it dismissed.

