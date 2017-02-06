Nashville fine artist paints dogs

John Cannon knows he can't get a dog to sit still for a portrait, so he paints from photographs. (WSMV)

Painting your puppy is a sure way to salute your dog, and in some cases remember him or her forever.

East Nashville artist John Cannon knows that a dog isn’t likely to sit still to have his portrait painted, so he works from a photograph.

Cannon’s life is much calmer after giving up his law practice for a paintbrush.

“Every portrait presents a challenge because every dog is different,” Cannon said.

In a way, Cannon lives every day in the dog house. He has spent 10 years painting Fido or Fluffy.

“It’s easier and at the same time is never easy, if that makes sense,” Cannon said.

Painting dogs is a whole different breed. Cannon said his goal is hyper-realism.

“I want it to feel like you can literally reach out and touch the painting,” he said. “That’s what I’m shooting for.”

Before his new life as an artist, Cannon spent 25 years in a courtroom.

“The stress of being a trial lawyer was starting to wear on me,” he said.

But 10 years ago, Cannon left the judge have the gavel and picked up a paintbrush. He hasn’t looked back ever since.

“Oh heavens no,” he said. “The dog, if I get something wrong, I can go back and fix it. With a trial, that could be the end of it.”

Cannon is a dog owner and dog lover for life, which makes going to work in his east Nashville studio a joy.

“I’ve never seen an ugly dog, ones I try to capture for posterity if you will,” he said.

When Cannon isn’t painting, he teaches art classes at the IDEA Hatchery in east Nashville. He believes the idea of natural-born talent is overrated and said if you practice, you’ll get better.

For more information on Cannon’s work, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.