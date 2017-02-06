Driver charged in fatal Williamson County crash

The crash happened Sunday on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin. (WSMV)

The driver in a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Williamson County on Sunday has been charged with vehicular homicide.

According to the initial crash report, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Carters Creek Pike when it ran off the road and hit a ditch and some trees.

Two people, 24-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez and 26-year-old Heriberto Torres Aceves, were killed.

The driver, 31-year-old Jose Julio Fuentes-Ramirez, was injured and transported to the hospital. He has now been charged with vehicular homicide.

