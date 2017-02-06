Woman charged in officer's death released from hospital, arrested

The woman whose actions police say caused the death of Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw is now in police custody.

Juli Glisson was released from the hospital on Monday and arrested.

Glisson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and probation violation. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Police said Glisson’s alleged suicide attempt resulted in the death of Mumaw early Thursday morning. Her car was parked at the edge of the Cumberland River at Peeler Park when officers responded after receiving a call about Glisson making suicidal threats.

Officer Mumaw and other officers were trying to talk Glisson down when her car unexpectedly went into the water. Mumaw slipped into the water and was found dead hours later.

According to court documents, Glisson’s blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit. Police said she also admitted to drinking seven or eight beers.

Documents show Glisson also asked what would happen if she drove into the river.

A memorial service was held for Mumaw on Monday.

