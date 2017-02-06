Stewart County Schools to close through Friday due to illness

Stewart County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Friday due to illness.

In a Facebook post, the district said an outbreak of the flu and strep throat have resulted in a high number of student and staff being absent.

School officials said the recommendation was made to close the schools for the remainder of the week to prevent the spread of illness.

Stewart County Schools will reopen next Monday, Feb. 13.

Several other school districts in Tennessee have already announced closings due to illness. Click here to read more.

