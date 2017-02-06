4WARN Weather Alert: Severe storms moving through Middle TN

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday as severe storms move through the area.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move across the Midstate until early afternoon, bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours and the threat for damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures will be warm despite the rain, remaining in the low to mid-60s throughout the day.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-60s, then a one-day cold snap settles in Thursday.

