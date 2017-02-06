Williamson County police searching for convicted drug dealer

Police in Williamson County are looking for a convicted drug dealer who is supposed to be serving 12 years in prison.

Deangelo Martinez Radley, also known as Angelo Radley and Deangelo Davis, has several active warrants out for his arrest.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and has allegedly made previous threats to law enforcement officers.

The 34-year-old's last known address is on Benley Street in Murfreesboro.

Radley is 6'2" and weighs 287 pounds. He has several tattoos, including faces and clowns on his right arm, Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm and teardrops below his right eye.

Radley may be driving a 2005 silver Kia Amanti.

Anyone with information about Radley's whereabouts is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550, ext. 3209, or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.