Trattoria Il Mulino's Dark Chocolate Ganache Tart

Dark Chocolate Ganache Tart
Sweet Tart Dough:
4oz. Granulated Sugar
8oz. Unsalted Butter
1ea. Egg
½ tsp. Vanilla extract
12oz. Cake flour
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy
Add egg and vanilla, scraping down the sides
Slowly add cake flour until dough forms
Knead by hand to make solid dough
Wrap and place in refrigerator
Dark Chocolate Ganache:
8oz. Cream
12oz. Heavy Cream
Bring cream to a boil
Pour over chocolate and let steep for 1 minute
Whisk together until smooth
Raspberry Coulis:
1 pt. Raspberry
¼ cup Sugar
1ea. Lemon, juiced
2 tbsp. Cornstarch
Combine raspberry, sugar & lemon juice in a pot over medium heat
Let it come to boil a low boil
Add enough water to cornstarch to make slurry
Add slurry to raspberry mix and whisk until thicken
Strain through a sieve
Place in refrigerator