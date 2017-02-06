Trattoria Il Mulino's Dark Chocolate Ganache Tart

Dark Chocolate Ganache Tart

Sweet Tart Dough:

4oz. Granulated Sugar

8oz. Unsalted Butter

1ea. Egg

½ tsp. Vanilla extract

12oz. Cake flour

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy

Add egg and vanilla, scraping down the sides

Slowly add cake flour until dough forms

Knead by hand to make solid dough

Wrap and place in refrigerator



Dark Chocolate Ganache:

8oz. Cream

12oz. Heavy Cream

Bring cream to a boil

Pour over chocolate and let steep for 1 minute

Whisk together until smooth

Raspberry Coulis:

1 pt. Raspberry

¼ cup Sugar

1ea. Lemon, juiced

2 tbsp. Cornstarch

Combine raspberry, sugar & lemon juice in a pot over medium heat

Let it come to boil a low boil

Add enough water to cornstarch to make slurry

Add slurry to raspberry mix and whisk until thicken

Strain through a sieve

Place in refrigerator