Trattoria Il Mulino's Roasted Rack of Lamb

Roasted Rack of Lamb with Blackberry-Balsamic Reduction, Pine nut-Basil Pesto, Arugula and Roasted potatoes
1 Rack of lamb
S/P to taste
½ Teaspoon of chopped garlic
2 Table Spoons of VOO
For Pesto:
1 Table spoon of Pine nuts
1 Bunch of Fresh Basil
½ Lemon (juice)
1 Teaspoon of Parmesan Cheese
S/P to Taste
For Reduction:
1 cup of Balsamic Vin
1 cup of Blackberries
1 Teaspoon of white Sugar
1 Teaspoon of Honey
4 Leafs of fresh mint
For Potatoes:
1 potato ( Mid Diced)
½ Teaspoon fresh, chopped garlic
1 dash of chopped Herbs