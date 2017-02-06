Trattoria Il Mulino's Roasted Rack of Lamb - WSMV Channel 4

Trattoria Il Mulino's Roasted Rack of Lamb

Posted: Updated:

Roasted Rack of Lamb with Blackberry-Balsamic Reduction, Pine nut-Basil Pesto, Arugula and Roasted potatoes

1 Rack of lamb
S/P to taste
½ Teaspoon of chopped garlic
2 Table Spoons of VOO

For Pesto:
1 Table spoon of Pine nuts
1 Bunch of Fresh Basil
½ Lemon (juice)
1 Teaspoon of Parmesan Cheese
S/P to Taste

For Reduction:
1 cup of Balsamic Vin
1 cup of Blackberries
1 Teaspoon of white Sugar
1 Teaspoon of Honey
4 Leafs of fresh mint

For Potatoes:
1 potato ( Mid Diced)
½ Teaspoon fresh, chopped garlic
1 dash of chopped Herbs
 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.