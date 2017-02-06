Trattoria Il Mulino's Roasted Rack of Lamb

Roasted Rack of Lamb with Blackberry-Balsamic Reduction, Pine nut-Basil Pesto, Arugula and Roasted potatoes

1 Rack of lamb

S/P to taste

½ Teaspoon of chopped garlic

2 Table Spoons of VOO

For Pesto:

1 Table spoon of Pine nuts

1 Bunch of Fresh Basil

½ Lemon (juice)

1 Teaspoon of Parmesan Cheese

S/P to Taste

For Reduction:

1 cup of Balsamic Vin

1 cup of Blackberries

1 Teaspoon of white Sugar

1 Teaspoon of Honey

4 Leafs of fresh mint

For Potatoes:

1 potato ( Mid Diced)

½ Teaspoon fresh, chopped garlic

1 dash of chopped Herbs

