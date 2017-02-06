More schools closing due to illness in Middle TN

The flu and stomach bugs are continuing to close schools in Middle Tennessee.

Classes have been canceled in Van Buren and Muhlenberg counties on Monday.

Out in East Tennessee, at least six more school districts are closing their doors.

Schools in Overton and Bedford counties were closed on Friday.

Click here to see the latest list of school closings in the Midstate.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.