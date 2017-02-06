Petition aims to rename Peeler Park after fallen Metro officer - WSMV Channel 4

Petition aims to rename Peeler Park after fallen Metro officer

Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Hundreds of people want to rename a Madison park after a fallen Metro police officer.

Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday while trying to rescue a woman after her car when down the boat ramp into the Cumberland River at Peeler Park.

Over the last few days, more than 800 people have signed the petition at Change.org.

Once the petition gets 1,000 signatures, it will be presented to Mayor Megan Barry and to Metro Council.

