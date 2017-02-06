Petition aims to rename Peeler Park after fallen Metro officer

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.More >>
Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.More >>
National Arson Awareness Week is being highlighted by joint efforts of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) fire investigations section and the Tennessee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).More >>
National Arson Awareness Week is being highlighted by joint efforts of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) fire investigations section and the Tennessee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
An Antioch High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on sexual battery charges, according to official records.More >>
Two suspects were arrested for illegal gambling in Smyrna on Tuesday.More >>
Two suspects were arrested for illegal gambling in Smyrna on Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax hike and other budget issues.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax hike and other budget issues.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General, Alberto Gonzalez - who's currently dean of Belmont University’s College of Law weighs in on FBI Director James Comey's dismissal. Gonzalez served as AG under former President George W. Bush.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General, Alberto Gonzalez - who's currently dean of Belmont University’s College of Law weighs in on FBI Director James Comey's dismissal. Gonzalez served as AG under former President George W. Bush.More >>
A Coffee County commissioner was arrested on public intoxication charges following a County Commission meeting on Tuesday night.More >>
A Coffee County commissioner was arrested on public intoxication charges following a County Commission meeting on Tuesday night.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Authority issued an alert about a potential scam in the Nashville area.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Authority issued an alert about a potential scam in the Nashville area.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >>
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>