Tom Brady's game-winning jersey from Super Bowl is missing

New England Patriots' Tom Brady congratulates a teammate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Well, the Falcons aren't the only ones who got robbed during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have been a victim of a crime.

Someone stole the jersey off his back, according to USA Today.

During the locker room celebration, Brady looked a little flustered as he looked for his game-winning jersey.

At one point, he told Patriots owner Robert Kraft, "It was right there. I know exactly where I put it."

Brady said he called security and the team equipment managers to help him look for it, but it was never found.

Brady told a USA Today reporter, "It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess."

There's a good chance the jersey was locked up by the staff to prevent anyone from taking it, but we'll just have to wait and see.

