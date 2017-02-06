Mt. Juliet child bit by aggressive dog - WSMV Channel 4

Mt. Juliet child bit by aggressive dog

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

A dog is under quarantine after biting a Mt. Juliet child Sunday.

The 9-year-old boy was playing at a friend’s house when the incident happened.

Police teamed up with the owner to restrain the dog.

Fortunately the boy was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.