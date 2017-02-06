TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.More >>
An alligator snapping turtle was found at Center Hill Lake.More >>
Clarksville PD is requesting assistance in the identification of a burglary suspect.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Midtown. The robbery happened at Pinnacle Bank on West End on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Batman building may be the most visible icon in the Nashville skyline, but the Ryman has been the heart and soul of the city since 1885.More >>
An Overton County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse.More >>
The National Council for Home Safety and Security announced the 50 safest cities in Tennessee.More >>
Two individuals have been indicted for accusations of trying to influence the vote of a juror.More >>
The Tennessee State Board of Education has reinstated the teaching license of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a student in 2007.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>
Channel 4 has learned one of 10 more Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in the death of pledge Timothy Piazza is a former student of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
