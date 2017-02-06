TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County.

A National Park Service ranger reportedly saw a car speeding on Highway 441 around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

When the ranger tried to stop the car, the female driver reportedly ran over the ranger's foot as she turned around and drove off in the opposite direction.

The ranger, with the help of the Gatlinburg Police Department, followed the car until it reached Cocke County.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office followed the driver until she turned into Smoky Mountain Elementary School.

Deputies said they tried to block the car, which is when the driver rammed a police cruiser and ran over a curb.

The pursuit ultimately ended in a field. The driver allegedly hit a deputy and then continued to move closer to the deputy, which is when shots were fired at the driver.

According to the TBI, the driver was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. It's not clear what her condition is.

The Cocke County deputy who was hit has been treated and released.

Officials have not released the name of the driver or the law enforcement officers involved in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.