Georgia women rally to beat Tennessee 81-78 in double OT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Caliya Robinson scored 28 points Sunday as Georgia beat Tennessee 81-78 in double overtime to snap its 10-game losing streak in this series.

Georgia (12-11, 4-6 SEC) hadn't beaten the Lady Volunteers (15-8, 6-4) since Jan. 21, 2010.

After trailing by three in the second overtime, Georgia rallied and pulled ahead for good on Shanea Armbrister's basket with 2:22 left. Tennessee's Jordan Reynolds missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

Tennessee's Diamond DeShields scored 34 points but also had 10 of the Lady Vols' 24 turnovers. Mercedes Russell had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Georgia's Mackenzie Engram scored 18, Pachis Roberts had 17 and Ambrister added 11.

Georgia trailed 58-52 with just over a minute remaining in regulation but tied it on Haley Clark's layup with 2.3 seconds left. Tennessee erased a five-point deficit in the first overtime as DeShields tied it with 22.2 seconds remaining.

