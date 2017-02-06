Pigeon Forge couple's home is filled with Dolly Parton memorabilia

Dolly Parton herself has visited the home in Pigeon Forge. (Source: WBIR)

Dolly Parton's career has made her an international superstar, but her biggest fans may be living near the place where she was born and raised.

WBIR reports that Harrell Gabehart and Patric Parkey have decorated nearly every inch of their Pigeon Forge home with Parton memorabilia.

You can see Parton's face on the walls, on the ceiling and on dozens of coffee mugs.

They've also collected dozens of Parton's outfits and mannequins with the singer's exact measurements.

The collection is so impressive that even Parton herself has stopped by to see it.

This is believed to be the largest privately held collection of Parton memorabilia in the world and could be worth over $1 million.

The couple has considered opening their home to the public but want to build some protective display cases before that happens.

