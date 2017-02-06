Nostalgic, sentimental commercials are most memorable Super Bowl ads

As per usual, the commercials that aired during the Super Bowl are the talk of social media.

According to Channel 4's unscientific poll of the newsroom, nostalgia and sentiment were the big themes this year.

A Honda commercial ties cars to yearbook photos of some of our favorite celebrities, telling us to chase our dreams so that we can somehow end up like them.

And if that wasn't nostalgic enough, they dug up the ghost of Spud MacKenzie like the ghost of Christmas past to remind you not to miss the party.

And then Audi's commercial was a tearjerker as a father ponders how to tell his daughter that she's just as good as the boys as she demolishes them in a soap box derby.

