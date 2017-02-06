3 displaced in north Nashville duplex fire

Three people lost their homes in a north Nashville duplex fire overnight.

Firefighters say the flames ignited in a bedroom on Jones Avenue just before midnight Monday.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the three adults who were forced out for the night.

The fire marshal is heading back to the scene later in the morning to determine the cause of the fire.

