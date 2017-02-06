3 displaced in north Nashville duplex fire

The National Council for Home Safety and Security announced the 50 safest cities in Tennessee.More >>
The National Council for Home Safety and Security announced the 50 safest cities in Tennessee.More >>
The event encourages kids to get more exercise by biking or walking to school instead of getting their parents to drive them.More >>
The event encourages kids to get more exercise by biking or walking to school instead of getting their parents to drive them.More >>
A Tennessee education group is aiming to get high school students interested in teaching.More >>
A Tennessee education group is aiming to get high school students interested in teaching.More >>
Officials say police in Tennessee and Kentucky are partnering this month to look for impaired drivers near the state line.More >>
Officials say police in Tennessee and Kentucky are partnering this month to look for impaired drivers near the state line.More >>
Alabama health officials say norovirus is likely to blame for an illness outbreak at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.More >>
Alabama health officials say norovirus is likely to blame for an illness outbreak at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.More >>
Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher is scheduled to appear in court June 6 to answer misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver last month.More >>
Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher is scheduled to appear in court June 6 to answer misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver last month.More >>
Smokey Barn News captured video of firefighters working to put out the flames, which were contained to one room of the market.More >>
Smokey Barn News captured video of firefighters working to put out the flames, which were contained to one room of the market.More >>
Metro police have arrested the man accused of shooting two people outside of an Antioch bar earlier this month.More >>
Metro police have arrested the man accused of shooting two people outside of an Antioch bar earlier this month.More >>
Nashville has lost 45 law enforcement officers since 1875. The most recent officer killed in the line of duty is Officer Eric Mumaw, who ran into the Cumberland River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat ramp.More >>
Nashville has lost 45 law enforcement officers since 1875. The most recent officer killed in the line of duty is Officer Eric Mumaw, who ran into the Cumberland River to save a woman who drove her car off a boat ramp.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >>
Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have known for some time that there were bodies buried on its campus. They just didn't know how many -- until now.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
The situation began when an officer was patrolling an area off Cinder and Swinging Bridge roads when he spotted a car, ran its tags and realized it had been stolen from a nearby auto dealer.More >>
The situation began when an officer was patrolling an area off Cinder and Swinging Bridge roads when he spotted a car, ran its tags and realized it had been stolen from a nearby auto dealer.More >>