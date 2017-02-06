2 men injured in fight outside Antioch bar - WSMV Channel 4

2 men injured in fight outside Antioch bar

Two men are in the hospital after a fight outside an Antioch bar.

Police found the victims in a parking lot near the Thirsty Turtle on Bell Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Both had stab wounds on their necks.

Officers said they believe a pool cue and a three branch were used as weapons.

Both men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and are expected to recover.

The fight remains under investigation.

