Murfreesboro police investigating suspicious death

The Murfreesboro Police Police says its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death.

The incident occurred in the area near the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane.

The deceased is described as a black male in either his late teens or early 20s, 5’7” to 5’8” tall and 160 pounds.

Officials are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The MPD did not say when the death occurred or how the body was found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

