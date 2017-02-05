Vanderbilt Women's Swimming welcomes young girl recovering from rare brain tumor

Audrey Williams poses for a photo with her newest teammates. (Source: WSMV)

The Vanderbilt University Women’s Swim Team has signed its newest teammate.

Audrey Williams was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called Oliodendroglioma back in 2014. Three surgeries, later, she’s on the road to recovery.

And Saturday, Williams became one of the youngest athletes ever to sign a letter of intent at Vanderbilt University.

Through Team IMPACT, Vanderbilt hosted a draft day where Williams held her own press conference.

Team IMPACT is a national organization that works to improve the quality of life for children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses through camaraderie and teamwork.

“Really her presence – that’s the impact, where everyone can be around and see the joy and smile on her face,” said Jeremy Organ, head coach for the Vanderbilt Women’s Swim Team.

Team IMPACT has matched thousands of recovering children with collegiate teams. Other Vanderbilt teams could be taking part in the program soon.

