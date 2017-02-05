Iraqi family returns to Nashville following travel ban

Fuad Sharef Suleman (right) and his family complete their journey to Nashville. (Source: WSMV)

A long journey from Iraq to Nashville came to an end for a Kurdish family on Sunday night.

Fuad Sharef Suleman, a former U.S. Agency for International Development employee, was caught in the middle of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

On Sunday night, he and his family finally arrived at Nashville International Airport.

The family received a warm Nashville welcome. Mayor Megan Barry, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, "Nashville" star Connie Britton and several other supporters were on hand.

Last week, the family of four was turned back in Egypt while they were en route to the United States.

This came after the president's travel ban from Iraq and six other countries took effect.

Suleman is from northern Iraq. He applied for his visa two years ago.

This was the family's second attempt to reach the U.S. following a federal judge's hold on the president's immigration ban.

