Brentwood player wins $50,000 in lottery

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

One lucky Brentwood resident has won a $50,000 Powerball prize, the Tennessee Lottery reports.

The Tennessee Lottery says this is the second time in a week the jackpot has been won for Tennessee Cash. A player in Paris matched all six numbers on Jan. 31 for a $520,000 jackpot.

No information about the winners will be released until the prizes are claimed.

