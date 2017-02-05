Potential Johnson Amendment repeal stirs debate among faith community

Should politics and religion mix?

President Donald Trump is considering repealing a tax law that keeps churches and charities from endorsing a political candidate.

Named after former President Lyndon Johnson, the Johnson Amendment has been in place since 1954 for tax-exempt charities, including churches.

Religious leaders have mixed feelings about whether it should be repealed.

Maury Davis is pastor with Cornerstone Church. He identifies as a conservative, and says the rule has impacted his Sunday sermon.

“I have found myself censoring myself. I have found myself called and threatened that if I didn't stop saying certain things that there would be an investigation,” Davis said. “I’ve had to prove that I did not cross the line. I’ve had to deal with those things for 25 years”

Davis believes the Johnson rule needs to be repealed.

“They don't want to shut the mouths of the church, because they don't believe we have a place at the table. They don't want to hear what we have to say,” said Davis.

The Johnson rule says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status. The tax code does allow churches to speak out on social issues and organizing congregants to vote.

Pastor Greg Bullard at Covenant of the Cross Church believes there's no reason to mix religion and politics.

“The Johnson Amendment frees the church, to be the church," Bullard said. “I believe that churches should not have a partisan lean toward a particular candidate.

“If we speak about the candidates individually as churches, what we then begin to do is we begin to say God's position is not as important as the politician’s position."

So far, President Trump has not detailed his plans for doing away with the rule. Regardless, Bullard and Davis say their message will not change.

Bullard said, “We will not pollute our parishioners giving to God, by allowing, by selling Jesus out for 30 pieces of silver, for political gain."

"I am a policy promoter. Because the policies affect my church, my community, my children, and the future of the nation," said Davis.

Abolishing the amendment would require action by congress, though President Trump could direct the IRS to disregard the rule.