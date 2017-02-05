Thousands honor fallen Nashville police officer at memorial service

Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw died while trying to rescue a woman from the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.

Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River

Officers followed Officer Mumaw's casket with their blue lights on. (WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department led the procession into the church. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Nashville community gathered on Monday to remember and honor the life and service of Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw.

Thousands of people packed Cornerstone Church in Madison to pay their respects during his memorial service.

Mumaw died last week while trying to save a woman from the Cumberland River. He served in the department for 18 years.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department traveled with the procession from the Spring Hill Funeral Home to Cornerstone Church on Monday morning.

During a private ceremony with the family, Police Chief Steve Anderson and Mayor Megan Barry awarded Mumaw with the MNPD’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor.

“His love of life, his love of this community, this job, you could see it in his face, his love for all people,” Barry said.

“He loved being a police officer. He loved the Madison community. The Madison community loved him,” Anderson said.

Billy Ray Cyrus performed with Jamey Johnson during the memorial service. Vince Gill, moved by Mumaw’s sacrifice, also performed, singing a song he wrote when he lost his own brother 24 years ago.

Mumaw’s patrol vehicle, covered with notes and flowers, lit up as his department issued his end of watch call.

Those who worked with Mumaw said they wanted to pay their respects.

“We’re all behind them and praying for them and support them in any way we can,” said Metro Police Officer Jacob Paul.

Due to showers Monday, the entire memorial service, including the 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” a bagpiper’s performance of “Amazing Grace” and the playing of the final call took place inside the church auditorium.

At the conclusion of the memorial service, officers turned on the blue lights on all marked cars parked in front of the church.

A procession of marked police vehicles with blue lights then followed the MNPD escort of the hearse back to the Spring Hill Funeral Home for a private service. Officers saluted as the procession passed by.

The procession ended at the funeral home as the cars deactivated their blue lights.

