Head-on crash in Springfield sends 3 to hospital

Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Springfield.

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Hwy 49 East between Wilks Road and Owens Chapel Road just outside Springfield.

The crash, involving a pickup truck and a Corvette, appears to have been head-on. The Corvette appears to have been traveling north toward Orlinda and the pickup toward Springfield at the time of the accident.

The Corvette had two occupants; the driver was transported via LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center, and the passenger was transported via ambulance to Skyline Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup as sent to NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.

The severity of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

