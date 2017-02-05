Two injured in early morning shooting in Clarksville

Clarksville Police are investigating an early morning incident that left two men with gunshot wounds.

A clerk at a Fort Campbell Boulevard MAPCO called 911 just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men came in the store with gunshot wounds.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a 34-year old Oak Grove resident was found to have one a bullet wound to his leg. There was also a 21-year-old Fort Campbell man that appeared to have a bullet graze his ear and cheek.

CPD say the injured men had been Northbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard in a Gold Jeep Cherokee with three other men when an argument took place between them and a white two-door car in an adjacent lane.

Shots were fired from the other car into the Cherokee injuring the men.

The 34-year-old man with the bullet wound is being treated at Skyline hospital in Nashville, while the 21-year-old man was treated at Tennova Hospital and was released.

No further information has been given about the suspects in the white car at this time.

Police say the incident may have stemmed from a fight the previous weekend at a local billiards hall.

The gold Jeep Cherokee which has at least three bullet holes, has been processed as evidence.

Neither men have life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.