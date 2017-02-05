Two injured in early morning shooting in Clarksville

A Metro councilman is urging a General Sessions magistrate to recuse himself from cases involving short-term rental properties because the magistrate owns two houses rented on Airbnb.More >>
A Metro councilman is urging a General Sessions magistrate to recuse himself from cases involving short-term rental properties because the magistrate owns two houses rented on Airbnb.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
Every day that Pastor Greg Locke goes to the mailbox at Church Global Vision Bible Church, letters pour out by the dozens.More >>
A tip has led to 21 arrests across Hohenwald and Lewis County.More >>
A tip has led to 21 arrests across Hohenwald and Lewis County.More >>
A state lawmaker has vowed to file legislation that would ban the use of corporal punishment against students with special needs following an investigation by the Channel 4 I-Team.More >>
A state lawmaker has vowed to file legislation that would ban the use of corporal punishment against students with special needs following an investigation by the Channel 4 I-Team.More >>
Metro police have arrested two men following a month-long investigation into the large scale distribution of meth in the Nashville area.More >>
Metro police have arrested two men following a month-long investigation into the large scale distribution of meth in the Nashville area.More >>
A grieving Clarksville family said they're ready to fight after filing a lawsuit against seven bail bondsmen and two companies Tuesday. The civil lawsuit is against men charged in the murder of a father of three.More >>
A grieving Clarksville family said they're ready to fight after filing a lawsuit against seven bail bondsmen and two companies Tuesday. The civil lawsuit is against men charged in the murder of a father of three.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
The Maury County community said goodbye to a sheriff’s deputy who died after a serious crash last week.More >>
The Maury County community said goodbye to a sheriff’s deputy who died after a serious crash last week.More >>
The Fraternal Order of Police will host a memorial service in downtown Franklin. There will be a food procession, a 21-gun salute and “Taps.”More >>
The Fraternal Order of Police will host a memorial service in downtown Franklin. There will be a food procession, a 21-gun salute and “Taps.”More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
Investigators said Ayla Settles was found with her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd.More >>
Investigators said Ayla Settles was found with her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd.More >>
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.More >>
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months.More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months.More >>
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >>
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>