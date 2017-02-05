Man killed in Donelson Pike crash identified

A man killed in single car crash on Donelson Pike at Woodberry Drive has been identified.

Robert Pilmer, 57, of Knobview Drive, ran off the road and hit a telephone pole around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pilmer was traveling northbound on Donelson Pike in his 2015 GMC Terrain and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

According to Metro Nashville Police, there were no signs of drugs or alcohol.

