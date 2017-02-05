Super looking Super Bowl Sunday

After a few rain showers overnight, today will be partly sunny and mild. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow, rain will return, lingering through Tuesday on into Wednesday.

On Tuesday, expect some thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Right now, the most likely window on Tuesday for storms looks to be the morning.

For more on the expected thunderstorms and the eventual return of cold air, the latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

