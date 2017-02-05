Super looking Super Bowl Sunday

Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County community said goodbye to a sheriff’s deputy who died after a serious crash last week.More >>
The Fraternal Order of Police will host a memorial service in downtown Franklin. There will be a food procession, a 21-gun salute and “Taps.”More >>
Deondre Brooks, 15, has been missing since May 2. He was last seen at his home on Dave Drive.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are working to clear the decks of their last lingering legislative priorities before adjourning for the year.More >>
An attorney for a white police who shot and killed an armed African-American man in Nashville in February said his client wants the investigative report on the fatal confrontation to be released to the public.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has reversed course and decided that it is willing to offer Obamacare insurance plans in the Knoxville area in 2018.More >>
A bill that would have ended Metro Council’s efforts to phase out non-owner rentals has been pulled from consideration for 2017, according to the bill’s sponsor.More >>
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival has released the daily lineup of performers.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
Investigators said Ayla Settles was found with her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.More >>
The Maury County man accused of kidnapping his former student appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
