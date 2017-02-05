Two dead in Williamson County accident - WSMV Channel 4

Two dead in Williamson County accident

Posted: Updated:
Carters Creek Pike in Franklin (WSMV) Carters Creek Pike in Franklin (WSMV)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A single vehicle crash in Williamson County has left two dead.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to an accident Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Carters Creek Pike in Franklin.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash and two are confirmed to have died from injuries according to THP. The third person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the condition is unknown.

The Critical Incident Response team is assisting in the investigations.

THP say the road will remain closed during the investigation, so expect delays and seek an alternate route.

No additional information has been released at the time. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.