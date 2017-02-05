Two dead in Williamson County accident

A single vehicle crash in Williamson County has left two dead.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to an accident Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Carters Creek Pike in Franklin.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash and two are confirmed to have died from injuries according to THP. The third person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the condition is unknown.

The Critical Incident Response team is assisting in the investigations.

THP say the road will remain closed during the investigation, so expect delays and seek an alternate route.

No additional information has been released at the time.

Our Critical Incident Response Team is assisting in this investigation. Expect delays seek alt route while Carters Creek Pk is closed. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 5, 2017

The 1800 Block of Carters Creek Pike in Williamson Co is closed while we investigate a fatal crash. @Williamson911 @WCSO_Sheriff — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 5, 2017

