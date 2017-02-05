Two dead in Williamson County accident

A bill that would have ended Metro Council’s efforts to phase out non-owner rentals has been pulled from consideration for 2017, according to the bill’s sponsor.More >>
A bill that would have ended Metro Council’s efforts to phase out non-owner rentals has been pulled from consideration for 2017, according to the bill’s sponsor.More >>
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival has released the daily lineup of performers.More >>
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival has released the daily lineup of performers.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are working to clear the decks of their last lingering legislative priorities before adjourning for the year.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are working to clear the decks of their last lingering legislative priorities before adjourning for the year.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Office confirmed Tad Cummins' hearing has been set for 2 p.m. in Judge Barbara Holmes' courtroom in Nashville.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Office confirmed Tad Cummins' hearing has been set for 2 p.m. in Judge Barbara Holmes' courtroom in Nashville.More >>
Police say a convicted felon was arrested on drug charges in north Nashville on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police say a convicted felon was arrested on drug charges in north Nashville on Tuesday morning.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program for 2018-2020 on Tuesday.More >>
Joseph Johnson, 26, allegedly followed his brother outside of a home on Ben Drive and shot him while he was leaving Monday night.More >>
Joseph Johnson, 26, allegedly followed his brother outside of a home on Ben Drive and shot him while he was leaving Monday night.More >>
Country duo Dan + Shay made a couple's special day even more memorable when they surprised the bride and groom.More >>
Country duo Dan + Shay made a couple's special day even more memorable when they surprised the bride and groom.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
The City of Brentwood will donate over $2 million dollars to Williamson County Schools.More >>
The City of Brentwood will donate over $2 million dollars to Williamson County Schools.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >>
Investigators said Ayla Settles was found with her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd.More >>
Investigators said Ayla Settles was found with her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.More >>
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
The Nashville Predators are heading to the NHL Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.More >>
The Nashville Predators are heading to the NHL Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.More >>
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >>
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Office confirmed Tad Cummins' hearing has been set for 2 p.m. in Judge Barbara Holmes' courtroom in Nashville.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Office confirmed Tad Cummins' hearing has been set for 2 p.m. in Judge Barbara Holmes' courtroom in Nashville.More >>