TVAP event dives deep for disabled veterans

Disabled veterans met up to scuba dive with the TVAP. (Source: Trident Veteran Adaptive Program)

Disabled veterans were given the chance to try out a new sport Saturday afternoon.

The Trident Veteran Adaptive Program hosted a scuba diving event for former military, firefighters and police officers.

The event let veterans hop in the pool at Glencliff High School Friday and Saturday to explore scuba diving.

“We can share a brotherhood, share a smile, share a meal, share some time together in the water and introduce this sport to them in hopes that they realize that even though they are struggling with some degree of disability, in reality we all are,” said Scott Romne with the Trident Veteran Adaptive Program.

The TVAP says almost everyone who takes part in the program comes back every year.

