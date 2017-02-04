Train crashes into vehicle in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police are investigating a site where a train struck a vehicle Saturday evening.

According to a CSX Transportation official, a CSX train struck a vehicle on the tracks on Florence Road, in between Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

Both CSX crews and Murfreesboro Police responded to the incident immediately.

CSX says the crew on the train were not hurt in the accident.

It is unknown whether a person was inside the vehicle when it was hit or sustained injuries.

CSX does not know when operations on the track will resume. They say their priority is supporting Murfreesboro Police and their investigation. CSX will conduct its own investigation into the crash after Murfreesboro Police finish their investigation.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.