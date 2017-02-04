Break-in, vandalism closes Donelson bowling alley - WSMV Channel 4

Break-in, vandalism closes Donelson bowling alley

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A long-time Donelson attraction has temporarily closed its doors.

According to the alley’s Facebook page, Donelson Bowl was broken into, robbed and vandalized early Friday morning.

The bowling alley says it will be closed until further notice while its workers clean up and assess the damage.

Donelson Bowl has not released an estimated timeline for reopening.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.