Break-in, vandalism closes Donelson bowling alley

A long-time Donelson attraction has temporarily closed its doors.

According to the alley’s Facebook page, Donelson Bowl was broken into, robbed and vandalized early Friday morning.

The bowling alley says it will be closed until further notice while its workers clean up and assess the damage.

Donelson Bowl has not released an estimated timeline for reopening.

