Pastor welcoming thousands to honor MNPD officer

Thousands are expected to honor a fallen Metro Nashville police officer.

Tonight, the pastor whose church is hosting the visitation for Officer Eric Mumaw speaks with Channel 4 News.

Maury Davis is the pastor at Cornerstone Church. Davis says when Nashville Metro police reached out to him, asking if they could hold the visitation at his church - he didn't hesitate.

Davis says they are expecting nearly 4,000 police officers and families at the church Monday.

Visitation at the church will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon, with the memorial service beginning at noon. Officer Mumaw's patrol car will be inside the sanctuary for Monday's visitation and memorial service.

Pastor Davis tells WSMV, it's an honor to be there for the people who loved Officer Mumaw.

“To be able to serve our community is a purpose that we have being able to minister to his family and officers that were in a personal relationship with him,” said Davis. “Hopefully we become a ministry for them where they find a sense of purpose, a sense of understanding, and a place that begins the healing process."

Davis says the plan is to have all of the visitation and memorial service inside the sanctuary, including a 21 gun salute to Officer Eric Mumaw.

He adds, they are set up to handle anything the Metro Nashville Police Department needs to honor their fallen brother.