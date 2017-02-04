Girl Scout Cookies begin distribution in Middle Tennessee

Girl Scout Cookies were delivered to troops this weekend outside Nissan Stadium. (Source: WSMV)

Today’s the day your stomach starts to growl…and your wallet starts to empty.

This weekend, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee received their famous cookies to start selling.

The Girl Scouts picked up this year’s supply outside Nissan Stadium.

“All the money goes back to the troops, and it’s all in the troops. So that’s when the troops decide what they want to do, whether it’s different community service projects for the girls and how the girls want to use that for the community,” said Janice Ng, communications manager for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

All the cookies handed out this weekend were preorders. Booth and door-to-door sales are coming soon.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.