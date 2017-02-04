Police, family still searching for answers in unsolved homicide

A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
Maury County residents and law enforcement throughout the Midstate came together Monday night to pay tribute to fallen Maury County Deputy Captain Jimmy Tennyson.More >>
Fans of country music legend Loretta Lynn are hoping the “Coalminer’s Daughter” will have a speedy recovery.More >>
TBI Director Mark Gwyn and District Attorney General Glenn Funk are asking the Chancery Court to release to the public the investigation into the deadly shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer.More >>
Channel 4 confirmed Monday that Tad Cummins is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, KY.More >>
Metro police have identified a man wanted in a shooting outside an Antioch bar earlier this month.More >>
Four of the six teens who Metro police say ran from a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McGavock High School on Monday are in custody.More >>
An effort to require large online retailers to collect sales taxes on items bought in Tennessee has been stripped out of a bill on the House floor.More >>
Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
Two people were injured in a crash in south Murfreesboro on Monday morning.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >>
Channel 4 confirmed Monday that Tad Cummins is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, KY.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison in the traffic deaths of two adults and a 12-day-old infant.More >>
Earl Ali, 35, of Clarksville, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.More >>
Officials say a woman lost control of her Nissan and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Suburban head-on near Baxter Road.More >>
The Nashville Predators are heading to the NHL Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.More >>
