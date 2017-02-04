Police, family still searching for answers in unsolved homicide

Tonight, people are coming together to remember a hero and honor his memory.

In February 2016, 30-year-old Anthony Jacobs was shot and killed in a mobile home park while trying to save a couple from being robbed. East Precinct detectives are still investigating.

Today, the family is asking anyone with new information to come forward. A vigil was held Saturday afternoon, in memory of Jacobs.

Norman Jacobs is Anthony’s father. He said, “It's unfortunately, it's still an unsolved case. There's got to be someone out there who knows something.”

Anthony Jacobs lived and worked as a maintenance man for a mobile home park on Dickerson Pike. Witnesses say, Jacobs was shot and killed when he confronted three armed men, who entered one of the homes in the park.

“He was always willing to give you the shirt off his back, if you needed it. He tried to help out his fellow neighbors,” said Jacobs.

East Precinct detective Jesse Holt said, "I think anytime you have an unsolved case of this magnitude, it takes a toll on you personally, and professionally. I keep saying it, but it all comes back to you're working a case on someone who truly deserves justice.”

Anyone with information about Jacobs' murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.