At least 3 children injured in rollover on I-65

Three children are injured after a rollover accident on Interstate 65 in Madison Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a single-car rollover accident.

Witnesses say the car was run off the road on I-65 southbound in Madison. The Nissan Sentra rolled over and came to a stop, upright, at the West Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

At least three children under the age of 10 were involved in the wreck. They were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

The accident closed the exit ramp, but crews hope to have the ramp back open around 6 p.m. Saturday.

