Police seek help in identifying woman struck and killed by truck in December

Metro Police are asking for help in identifying this woman. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman struck and killed by a pickup truck back in December.

According to police, the woman was walking on Nolensville Pike just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 18th when she was struck by a truck near Welshwood Drive.

The victim was not carrying identification when she was struck.

She was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Police say efforts to identify her have been unsuccessful.

The victim was a black woman who appeared to be in her 20s. She was 5’4” tall with a small build.

A sketch artist from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped to produce a likeness of the victim. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 615-862-7738.

