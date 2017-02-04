Pleasant weather expected for big game weekend

Investigators say a Maury County deputy was not wearing his seat belt at the time of a deadly crash.More >>
Investigators say a Maury County deputy was not wearing his seat belt at the time of a deadly crash.More >>
John Casey III, 46, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.More >>
John Casey III, 46, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.More >>
Channel 4 confirmed Monday that Tad Cummins is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, KY.More >>
Channel 4 confirmed Monday that Tad Cummins is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, KY.More >>
John Stevens, 58, lost his life in a brutal armed robbery and attempted carjacking just six days ago.More >>
John Stevens, 58, lost his life in a brutal armed robbery and attempted carjacking just six days ago.More >>
A new mixed-use development is rising in the shadow of the Tennessee State Capitol. It’s called Capitol View, and it's expected to bring thousands of residents, employees and shoppers to an area north of The Gulch.More >>
A new mixed-use development is rising in the shadow of the Tennessee State Capitol. It’s called Capitol View, and it's expected to bring thousands of residents, employees and shoppers to an area north of The Gulch.More >>
Mayor Kim McMillan cut a ribbon to unveil two new bike share stations in Clarksville today. The ceremony took place at the Pollard Road trail head on the Clarksville Greenway and included Clarksville Academy students, Community Health Foundation Board Members, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department leaders.More >>
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan cut a ribbon to unveil two new bike share stations today. The ceremony took place at the Pollard Road trail head on the Clarksville Greenway and included Clarksville Academy students, Community Health Foundation Board Members, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department leaders.More >>
TBI Director Mark Gwyn and District Attorney General Glenn Funk are asking the Chancery Court to release to the public the investigation into the deadly shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer.More >>
TBI Director Mark Gwyn and District Attorney General Glenn Funk are asking the Chancery Court to release to the public the investigation into the deadly shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when he struck a brick mailbox on Sulphur Springs Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when he struck a brick mailbox on Sulphur Springs Road in Murfreesboro.More >>
Two people were inside the home when the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday on Battery Lane.More >>
Two people were inside the home when the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday on Battery Lane.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >>
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison in the traffic deaths of two adults and a 12-day-old infant.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison in the traffic deaths of two adults and a 12-day-old infant.More >>
Earl Ali, 35, of Clarksville, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.More >>
Earl Ali, 35, of Clarksville, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.More >>
Officials say a woman lost control of her Nissan and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Suburban head-on near Baxter Road.More >>
Officials say a woman lost control of her Nissan and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Suburban head-on near Baxter Road.More >>
Two people were inside the home when the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday on Battery Lane.More >>
Two people were inside the home when the fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday on Battery Lane.More >>
The pedestrian was trying to cross South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway when he was struck on Sunday night.More >>
The pedestrian was trying to cross South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway when he was struck on Sunday night.More >>
The energy inside and outside of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The energy inside and outside of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon.More >>