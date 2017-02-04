Pleasant weather expected for big game weekend

Channel 4 confirmed Monday that Tad Cummins is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, KY.More >>
Metro police have identified a man wanted in a shooting outside an Antioch bar earlier this month.More >>
Four of the six teens who Metro police say ran from a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McGavock High School on Monday are in custody.More >>
An effort to require large online retailers to collect sales taxes on items bought in Tennessee has been stripped out of a bill on the House floor.More >>
Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily.More >>
Ron Anderson is a Nashville road paver and business owner. He is also the man Metro police are thanking for helping them track down Daniel Clark and Trinity Quinn, the two people suspected of homicide in the shooting death of a gas station clerk.More >>
Most don't grow up to be the exact thing they dreamed as a kid. Now, one group's living out what they imagined on the playground, saying it's never too late to start.More >>
Health experts are warning people that this year could be the worst tick season in years. Tennessee's mild winter gave ticks the chance to live longer and travel to new regions.More >>
Former Vanderbilt pitcher David Price is using his major league money to create miracles.More >>
The Nashville Predators are heading to the NHL Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.More >>
Members of the Franklin community are honoring the life of the woman who was hit and killed while stopping to help a dog.More >>
Two people were injured in a crash in south Murfreesboro on Monday morning.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success means the CMT Music Awards are moving to a new venue.More >>
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >>
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison in the traffic deaths of two adults and a 12-day-old infant.More >>
Earl Ali, 35, of Clarksville, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.More >>
Officials say a woman lost control of her Nissan and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Suburban head-on near Baxter Road.More >>
