Pleasant weather expected for big game weekend

After the coldest start in nearly a month, this afternoon will turn out pleasant.

Highs will be in the mid-upper 40s under a mix of clouds & sunshine.

Tonight, clouds will thicken making for a shower or two in spots after midnight.

The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping to freezing in most communities.

Sunday looks milder just in time for game day, before even warmer weather takes over early next week.

For more on that and the likelihood for thunderstorms on Tuesday, read the latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

