House fire in Mt. Juliet rekindles morning after it catches in flames

A house fire in Mt. Juliet that started Friday afternoon has rekindled Saturday morning.

The house on 504 Belinda Parkway originally caught fire Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said the scene was wrapped up at 6 p.m. Friday and was visited again at midnight to recheck for a rekindle. There were no sign of a rekindle at that point.

Luffman said the Attic of the home took the most damage and the ceiling fell through.

The main living areas were mostly damaged by smoke and water.

He also informed us that the smoke detectors in the home were working and did alarm the family to get out the house Friday afternoon.

A call came in at 6 a.m. Saturday morning of a rekindle.

Luffman said the rekindle will make it difficult to determine the cause of the fire.

There were three people living in the home, none were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.