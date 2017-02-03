Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wallace Road earlier this week.

Police said Ni Soc, 40, was crossing Wallace Road around 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a Dodge Charger being driven by Mya Gleaves, 36.

Soc died from his injuries Thursday night. Police said he was not in the crosswalk.

Police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene for either Soc or Gleaves.

