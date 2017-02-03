Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle - WSMV Channel 4

Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wallace Road earlier this week.

Police said Ni Soc, 40, was crossing Wallace Road around 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a Dodge Charger being driven by Mya Gleaves, 36.

Soc died from his injuries Thursday night. Police said he was not in the crosswalk.

Police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene for either Soc or Gleaves.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fans ecstatic over historic win for Preds

    Fans ecstatic over historic win for Preds

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:58:05 GMT
    The energy inside and out of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville Predator’s historic win is still resonating with fans. The fans we caught up with just beaming, and chanting, "we want the cup!" With today's win, they're one step closer to reaching the end goal. “For the first time in conference history! This is incredible! And great for Nashville!” shouted one fan. “Nobody really takes Nashville serious as ...More >>
    The energy inside and out of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville Predator’s historic win is still resonating with fans. The fans we caught up with just beaming, and chanting, "we want the cup!" With today's win, they're one step closer to reaching the end goal. “For the first time in conference history! This is incredible! And great for Nashville!” shouted one fan. “Nobody really takes Nashville serious as ...More >>

  • Pedestrian struck in Mt. Juliet

    Pedestrian struck in Mt. Juliet

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:54:04 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)
    Tonight, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. This took place near the intersection of South Mt Juliet Rd near Providence Pkwy.  South Mt. Juliet Rd was closed for nearly an hour while troopers investigated. The road has since re-opened. THP says a car was traveling north on S. Mt. Juliet Road when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian is a male and he was transported to a local hospital.   This investigation is ongo...More >>
    Tonight, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. This took place near the intersection of South Mt Juliet Rd near Providence Pkwy.  South Mt. Juliet Rd was closed for nearly an hour while troopers investigated. The road has since re-opened. THP says a car was traveling north on S. Mt. Juliet Road when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian is a male and he was transported to a local hospital.   This investigation is ongo...More >>

  • Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:40:35 GMT
    Robbin HollandRobbin Holland

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.