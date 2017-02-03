Mental health initiatives gaining support in Nashville

According to experts, one in four people will be affected by mental illness at some point in their life.

The numbers are staggering, but the treatment and accessibility to help is limited.

The topic of mental health is front and center this week after Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died while trying to help someone who was suicidal.

"It shouldn't be a crime to be ill. We wouldn't lock someone up with cancer or for a heart attack," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

In Nashville, however, the sheriff's department has no other choice but to do that right now.

"I can't tell you how many people call and want their family member arrested because there is no mental health treatment in the community," Hall said.

"Unfortunately right now our jails are becoming the new psychiatric facilities with a very large percentage of people with mental illness ending up in jail," said Amanda Bracht with the Mental Health Cooperative.

According to Hall, one-third of the Davidson County jail population is suffering from some sort of mental illness.

But that is expected to change in 24 months with the new jail and treatment facility being built in Nashville.

"What we are doing unlike anywhere in the country, when you arrive in the future, if you have a misdemeanor and are mentally ill you won't go to jail, instead you will go into a diversion unit," Hall said.

For example, Hall said the man who climbed onto a highway sign and blocked traffic for hours last year would not have had to sit in a jail cell after that incident.

"That individual was diagnosed with anxiety and he was criminalized, put in jail for 20 days, and sentenced as a criminal, when he was really mentally ill. That was the whole reason he did it," Hall said. "We want to arrest what really is the issue, not the person."

Mental health is not just an issue in the criminal justice system, but society as well.

"I would say the system is very challenged right now and that we are getting to the point of a crisis in our system because we don't have the resources to meet the demand," Bracht said.

Those resources are now getting more attention and funding by the city and state this year.

Police officers are also getting annual training from the Mental Health Cooperative on how to handle mental illness in the field and where to take them.

"I'm very proud of where we are headed," Hall said.

