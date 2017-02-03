Judge dismissed tickets, fines for female friend - WSMV Channel 4

Judge dismissed tickets, fines for female friend

Posted: Updated:
Natalie Amos said she exchanged text messages with Judge Casey Moreland. (WSMV) Natalie Amos said she exchanged text messages with Judge Casey Moreland. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Court documents indicate that Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland appears to have helped a woman he knew avoid paying traffic fines and court fees.

Text messages provided by the woman, Natalie Amos, corroborate what the Channel 4 I-Team found in the court papers. The messages also indicate Moreland and Amos “sexted” each other and met privately at her apartment.

Court records show that Moreland arranged to have $1,200 in court fines wiped from Amos’ debt, without following the normal procedures.

Moreland declared Amos indigent, unable to pay, even though she was working and willing to work out payments.

"I just really thought I was going to get an extension, and it just went away," Amos told the I-Team.

Amos said she had met Moreland at a downtown restaurant. The introduction was made by her friend Leigh Terry – the same woman whose suicide in May 2016 was investigated by Metro police. Terry had been on a trip with Judge Moreland and attorney Bryan Lewis in the days before her death.

The court's computer shows Amos' fines were waived July 14, 2015. That same day, Amos received a text she said was from the judge.

"Your fees; fines and court cost are taken care of! You now officially owe me !! Haha,” the text read.

Amos said there was no quid-pro-quo and that no sexual favors were exchanged for taking care of the fines and court costs, but she said their relationship later became sexual.

"But you became lovers, eventually?" I-Team reporter Nancy Amons asked.

"Eventually we did, yes, about a year later,” Amos said.

Three months after the court fines disappeared, on Nov. 24, 2015, Amos texted Moreland about problems she was having getting her license back. She owed money to the Tennessee Department of Safety over traffic tickets.

Moreland texted her, "I may can help in Davidson County.” He then reminded her to send a picture, which she did.

The two exchanged suggestive comments; Moreland texting, "So you want me to give you a little attention?" He also mentioned a "mid-day quick and dirty tuck," a reference to an earlier conversation concerning her tucking him in.

The I-Team tracked what happened to two of Amos’ traffic tickets mentioned in the text conversation.

Documents at the Traffic Clerk's office show that on Nov. 4, 2016, Moreland wrote two letters, one for each ticket, directing the clerk to “pull the ticket” and place the citations on a traffic docket coming up in four days. He directed the clerk not to subpoena the officer. When the cases went to court, one ticket was retired, with no fines due; the second ticket shows that the fine was paid, which surprised Amos.

Amos texted the judge the following week following up about the tickets, telling Moreland, “Thanks so much for your help... much appreciated!”

Moreland texted back, "They are gone !! Hahaha."

Amos texted back, "I know that crazy!"

Moreland’s text then proposed they meet the next day at her apartment.

“What you doing tomorrow between 3:30 and 5:30???" Amos texted.

"Just be horny and naked !!", Moreland’s text said.

The next texts are sexually explicit.

On Nov. 16, the next day, Moreland texted that he was on the way to her apartment and asks for specific instructions about how to get in.

"Want me to come around the back !" Moreland’s text said.

The I-Team has been asking Judge Moreland for an interview concerning his texts with Amos. So far, he has declined.

Click the links to read parts one and two of this investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Judge dismissed tickets, fines for female friendMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fans ecstatic over historic win for Preds

    Fans ecstatic over historic win for Preds

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:58:05 GMT
    The energy inside and out of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville Predator’s historic win is still resonating with fans. The fans we caught up with just beaming, and chanting, "we want the cup!" With today's win, they're one step closer to reaching the end goal. “For the first time in conference history! This is incredible! And great for Nashville!” shouted one fan. “Nobody really takes Nashville serious as ...More >>
    The energy inside and out of Bridgestone Arena was absolutely electric on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville Predator’s historic win is still resonating with fans. The fans we caught up with just beaming, and chanting, "we want the cup!" With today's win, they're one step closer to reaching the end goal. “For the first time in conference history! This is incredible! And great for Nashville!” shouted one fan. “Nobody really takes Nashville serious as ...More >>

  • Pedestrian struck in Mt. Juliet

    Pedestrian struck in Mt. Juliet

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:54:04 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)
    Tonight, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. This took place near the intersection of South Mt Juliet Rd near Providence Pkwy.  South Mt. Juliet Rd was closed for nearly an hour while troopers investigated. The road has since re-opened. THP says a car was traveling north on S. Mt. Juliet Road when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian is a male and he was transported to a local hospital.   This investigation is ongo...More >>
    Tonight, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. This took place near the intersection of South Mt Juliet Rd near Providence Pkwy.  South Mt. Juliet Rd was closed for nearly an hour while troopers investigated. The road has since re-opened. THP says a car was traveling north on S. Mt. Juliet Road when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian is a male and he was transported to a local hospital.   This investigation is ongo...More >>

  • Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:40:35 GMT
    Robbin HollandRobbin Holland

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Community remembers Franklin woman killed while saving dog

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:40:35 GMT
    Robbin HollandRobbin Holland

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>

    Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community. 

    More >>

  • Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke

    Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:20:56 GMT
    Loretta Lynn (WSMV file photo)Loretta Lynn (WSMV file photo)

    Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.

    More >>

    Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.

    More >>

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >>

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.