TN Democrats make last calls for Alexander, Corker to vote 'no' on DeVos

Tonight, members of the Franklin community are remembering 60-year-old Robbin Holland. Holland was hit and killed on Hillsboro Road on Friday night, after she stopped to help a dog that was hit by another driver. Holland was an announcer at Franklin High School football games. She was well known and well liked within the community.More >>
Murfreesboro police has a man in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a Murfreesboro student housing complex.More >>
Nashville firefighters responded to a house fire on Battery Lane in the Green Hills area of Nashville early Sunday morning.More >>
A Maury County sheriff's deputy has died from his injuries after a car accident Friday morning. Jimmy Tennyson was driving on Iron Bridge Road when witnesses say he lost control, overcorrected and ended up about 35 feet off the road down an embankment hitting a tree.More >>
Metro Public Health Department along with volunteers went door-to-door this Saturday morning offering free backyard inspections to identify and reduce standing water areas.More >>
Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.More >>
Showers will play a big role in our forecast on Saturday.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Nashville firefighters responded to a house fire on Battery Lane in the Green Hills area of Nashville early Sunday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro police has a man in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a Murfreesboro student housing complex.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.More >>
