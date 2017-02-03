TN Democrats make last calls for Alexander, Corker to vote 'no' - WSMV Channel 4

TN Democrats make last calls for Alexander, Corker to vote 'no' on DeVos

In a press conference at Legislative Plaza Friday, Tennessee House Democrats made an emphatic plea against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the next U.S. Secretary of Education.

They want Tennessee residents to call and email U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to ask them to vote no on DeVos in their final confirmation vote Monday.

If one more Republican votes against her, the nomination would be halted.

"Our goal here is to get 10,000 parents, educators, children to contact Sen. Alexander and to contact Sen. Corker this weekend, "said Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, House Democratic Caucus Chair. "She has supported every conceivable scheme to take money out of the public schools.”

Parent education advocate Lyn Holt with Tennesseans Reclaiming Educational Excellence (T.R.E.E.) said Devos' responses on education policy and laws during Senate confirmation hearings were troubling.

"My parent network is not just public school parents. It's also private school parents. It's also home school parents, and overall, any parent that you ask who is familiar at all with this issue will tell you that they don't think she's qualified," Holt said. "She does not understand, even simple laws like the laws around disabilities."

Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, said DeVos "is an enemy of public education which means that she is an enemy of the future of our children."

Sen. Alexander, who chairs the education committee, said again Friday he is pleased to support DeVos.

Stewart said he thinks it would be hard to find a worse nominee.

"I think virtually any person who has had any involvement in school issues would be a better nominee. My nominee would be Diane Ravitch, who worked for Sen. Alexander,” Stewart said. “Sen. Alexander is on record saying when you want to know about education, you should talk to Diane Ravitch."

Stewart said many lawmakers grew up during the time Alexander was governor and remember his work in public education--work he called a legacy.

"A lot of us are still hopeful he will put aside partisan politics and speak up against Ms. DeVos who is entirely unqualified and is the enemy of public education,” he said.

Tommy Schultz, communications director for the Tennessee Federation for Children, said in a statement:

Rep. Hardaway and Stewart's extremist rhetoric is simply a reflection that too many others in their party are out of ideas and out of step with their own constituency. We look forward to having a rational conversation with legislative leaders who are not willing to sacrifice children in order to please union special interests.

In a statement, conservative policy group Americans for Prosperity wrote:

Betsy DeVos' record shows she would bring a focus on those priorities to the Department of Education, and should swiftly be confirmed as Education Secretary. We thank Senators Alexander and Corker for their support of DeVos' nomination and for taking bold action on behalf of our kids.

DeVos' vote is almost split evenly among party lines.

