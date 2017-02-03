Boyfriend: suicidal woman didn't mean to harm Ofc. Mumaw

The suicidal woman whose water rescue led to the death of Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Juli Glisson is still hospitalized and undergoing mental evaluations, according to her longtime boyfriend Kevin Hurt.

“She’s sick,” Hurt told Channel 4. “She’s been trying to get help.”

Hurt said Glisson was hospitalized for making suicidal threats the day before she rolled her car into the Cumberland River causing Officer Mumaw to drown.

On Wednesday morning, Hurt said Glisson was admitted to Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna after threatening to kill herself. After several hours, he said she was told she couldn’t stay because she doesn’t have health insurance.

“I don’t think someone should be released when they’re wanting to kill themselves,” he told Channel 4. “She should have been in the hospital.”

By Wednesday night, Hurt said Glisson was threatening suicide again.

“I instantly called the cops,” he recalled. “And she said, ‘They’re not going to help me. I don’t have insurance. It’s over.’”

Glisson would later drive to Madison and roll her car into the river. Hurt said she was intoxicated at the time. He said he regrets letting her leave the house.

“She didn’t mean no harm to the cops,” Hurt said. “She was really wanting to die.”

A spokesperson for Stonecrest Medical Center released the following statement to Channel 4:

Due to patient privacy, we are unable to provide information about a patient. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Mumaw's family, friends and colleagues and everyone affected by this heartbreaking situation.

