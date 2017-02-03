Counselors now helping colleagues of fallen officer - WSMV Channel 4

Counselors now helping colleagues of fallen officer

Usually there’s talk of strategy and statistics at Metro's weekly police meeting. Officers took time to grieve instead on Friday.

Pastor Aaron Johnson showed up to pray and show support after the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

"The church is here for you. The pastors in this city are here for you," he said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has six full time counselors and more than 70 trained peer counselors all now making themselves available for officers in need.

"Police officers have an incredible job. Their job is to serve and protect, but at behavior health services, our job is to serve and support," said David Kennington, a counselor for the department.

Kennington said since Mumaw's tragic death, officers have expressed everything from shock and sadness to denial.

"There's anger sometimes. Could we have done more? Could others have done more? Different anger directed in different directions," Kennington said.

With 1,400 officers, making sure everyone who needs help gets it can be difficult. But it can also be extremely difficult for those in law enforcement to seek out support.

"Sometimes people can think, oh, if I make myself vulnerable emotionally, if I let my guard down and I experience that pain, I may not be able to move through this and handle this,” Kennington said.

Kennington said it's the small gestures that are going a long way:  the memorial at the dock where Mumaw lost his life, the blue lights that bathe Nissan Stadium and the Memorial Bridge.

They're symbols that remind officers that what Mumaw did and what they do daily matters.

"It's so important. I've heard so many officers say, ‘We feel so blessed to live in a city and a community where we get that kind of support and that outpouring from men and women across the city,’” Kennington said.

