Second suspect wanted in August 2014 murder

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect wanted in connection to an August 2014 murder near Nipper’s Corner.

Takyris Simms, 19, is wanted for criminal homicide in the murder of Jorge Garnica. Simms was 16 at the time of the murder.

Garnica, 20, was shot to death outside his apartment in the 5200 block of Edmondson Pike on Aug. 22, 2014. He was talking to his friend on his cell phone when the friend heard something in the background and the call ended.

Garnica was found on the steps of his apartment building. Police believe he was shot during a robbery.

Shaquay Dodd, 20, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery in this case last April. His case is pending in criminal court.

Anyone with information on Simms’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

